StockNews.com Upgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

GOL has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.04.

NYSE GOL opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 303,682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

