StockNews.com Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merus

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.95. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Merus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 217,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Merus by 3,725.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,930,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.