StockNews.com Upgrades Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

