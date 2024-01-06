Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,629 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

