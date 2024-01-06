Stone Point Wealth LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

