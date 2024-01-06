StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.01

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.01 and last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 19459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.

StoneX Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $160,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,553 shares of company stock worth $1,269,921. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.