Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $175.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

