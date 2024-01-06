Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.51

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.51 and traded as high as $25.71. Strattec Security shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 18,415 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $1.30. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 55,509 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

