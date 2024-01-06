Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

SYK stock opened at $295.33 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.29 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

