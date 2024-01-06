Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,443,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584,428 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Sun Life Financial worth $678,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. 406,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

