SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGW) Trading Down 10.8%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.23. 87,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 71,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

SurgePays Trading Down 15.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SurgePays stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,438 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in SurgePays were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

