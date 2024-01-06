Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.39

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.39 and traded as high as $60.99. Swisscom shares last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 5,810 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
