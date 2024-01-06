Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $5.62. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 6,400 shares.
Sylogist Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
