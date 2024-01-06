Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.81. 3,011,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,009. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.60 and a 200 day moving average of $477.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.27 and a 12 month high of $573.77.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

