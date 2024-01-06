Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Shares of SNPS traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.81. 3,011,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,009. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.27 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.02. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

