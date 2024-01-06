Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 990,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $446,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $5.37 on Friday, reaching $484.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.27 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,428 shares of company stock worth $11,100,608. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.