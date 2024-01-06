Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.