Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 280,735 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.