Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

