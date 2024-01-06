T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 2.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

TMUS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,260. The company has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

