Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Decreased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

