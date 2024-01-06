Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 359,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.21. 1,037,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,420. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

