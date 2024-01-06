Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Trading Up 26.3%

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 26.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Talon International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.

