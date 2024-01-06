Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 246,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 841,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after buying an additional 6,816,430 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Talos Energy by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Talos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 1,055,169 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

