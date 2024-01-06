Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Down 0.3 %

GGG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 524,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,961. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.