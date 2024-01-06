Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,494. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

