Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $61,470,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 825,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,974. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

