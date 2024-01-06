Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

