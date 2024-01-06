Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Impinj comprises approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Impinj worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,080.26. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,539.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,080.26. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,539.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,245 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $65,225.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,612.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 7,290 shares worth $521,103. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Impinj Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.51. 243,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

