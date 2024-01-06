Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,927,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.77. 2,610,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,692. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

