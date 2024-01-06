Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.3 %

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 524,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,434. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.