Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Real Good Food worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Real Good Food by 71.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Real Good Food by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,578.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Real Good Food news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson acquired 80,000 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $244,578.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akshay Jagdale acquired 23,809 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,488.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 223,809 shares of company stock valued at $495,599 over the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Real Good Food stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. 57,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,107. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Real Good Food Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

