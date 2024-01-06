Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 21 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2,536.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in ASML by 26,831.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after buying an additional 149,450 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Up 0.4 %

ASML traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $703.34. 579,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $695.31 and its 200 day moving average is $668.73. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.