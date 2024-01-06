Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $151.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

