Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,250 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vuzix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Vuzix Trading Down 1.9 %

Vuzix stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 586,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,266. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 293.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Vuzix

(Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.