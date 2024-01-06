Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $60.78. 1,129,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

