Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,945 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $11,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 156,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,958. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $62.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

