Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Dutch Bros accounts for about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 1,824,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 777.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

