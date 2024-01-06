Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.31.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.85. The stock had a trading volume of 407,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

