TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.60. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 37,833 shares trading hands.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

