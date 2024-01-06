TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.60. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 37,833 shares trading hands.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
