Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.07

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $9.31. Teijin shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands.

Teijin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Teijin had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

