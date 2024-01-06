Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.99. Tel-Instrument Electronics shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 351 shares.
Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance
Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile
Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.
