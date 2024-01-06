Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,393 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

