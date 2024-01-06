Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,613 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
