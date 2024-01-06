Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

HEICO Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. HEICO’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,143. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

