Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

