Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

