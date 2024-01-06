Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

