Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $523.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

