Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.