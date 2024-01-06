Telemus Capital LLC Has $651,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

